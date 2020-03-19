Person Hit By a Train at East Croydon

At 9 am this morning a person was hit by the the 8.42am Gatwick Express Victoria to Brighton Service Via Gatwick Airport.

The person was struck by the train has it passed through on platform 3.

The station has been closed and emergency services form BTP, London Fire Service and London Ambulance are all on the scene.

Some platforms remain open but trains are not stopping at the station till further notice.

A GTR spokesperson said

“Southern and Thameslink are sorry to advise of a person struck by a train in the East Croydon area. Southern / Thameslink are working with Network Rail and the emergency services to deal with the incident as sensitively and quickly as possible.

We work closely with the Samaritans and support the work that they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident, there is always someone to talk to. Contact the Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help & advice is only a phone call away.”

More as we have it.