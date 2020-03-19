Home » Man rushed to hospital with serious head injury following incident in Enfield
Man rushed to hospital with serious head injury following incident in Enfield

19th March 2020
Armed Police from the Met have been called to Hertford road in Enfield following an incident that has seen a person shot five times claims one resident.

A resident who lives above the property say there is a large Police presence at the scene.

Paramedics from London ambulance have also been called to the incident as an investigation is launched

A spokesman for the Met Police said officers were called to Hertford Road in Enfield at 4.30pm on Thursday, 19 March to a report of a man shot. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended to a man  suffering a head injury. He has been taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condtion.

Officer remain on scene. No arrests; enquiries continue

