Free Fuel from BP for Emergency service Worker

Bernard Looney, the Chief Executive of BP, has announced that BP will be offering free fuel for members of the emergency services at its retail sites across the UK.

In a post shared on his LinkedIn page, Mr Looney said:

“As the spread of COVID-19 continues, our natural instincts are to protect our families, our colleagues and our company.

“But in line with our purpose – we want to do more.

“I have been engaging with our business leaders across bp to see what more we can do to assist the communities where we live and work.

“Whether that be supporting governmental efforts – helping local charities – or reaching out to the people in our supply chains. We are extending a helping hand where we can.

Today (19th March), here in the UK, we announced we will be providing free fuel at our retail sites for the emergency services – the women and men who we are all depending on to protect us during this time.

“We are also looking to protect the elderly – in many ways the most vulnerable – by providing free delivery of food and convenience goods from many of our retail sites. And – of course – we will continue to ensure supplies of fuel and energy are uninterrupted.

“We will update you as we do more around the world.

“But rest assured we take our responsibility as a member of society seriously – and know we have a role to play. And we will.”

We understand that this offer is only for fleet vehicles as opposed to personal vehicles.

BP will be releasing more information shortly, and we will share another article once the details of the offer are known in full.