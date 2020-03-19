Five charges have been made against a man accused of supplying crack cocaine in Gravesend and possessing a gun and live ammunition.

Melvin Gambanga was arrested on 12 March 2020 after Kent Police officers carried out a warrant at a property in Federation Road, Abbey Wood.

A quantity of crack cocaine is reported to have been found during the search of the address, alongside a handgun and eight live bullets.

The 23-year-old, of Federation Road, Abbey Wood, was charged with possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years, possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and acquiring criminal property.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 March and has been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 14 April.