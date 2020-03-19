Detectives investigate unexplained death in Hackney.

At around4.45pm on Tuesday, 17 March officers and LAS had attended an address in Charnwood Street, E5

They had gone to the address following welfare concerns being raised about an occupant.

Inside they found a 57-year-old woman who was unresponsive; she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish cause of death.

A 40-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at an east London police station.

As a result of inquiries, on Wednesday, 18 March two woman aged 48 and 32 were arrested respectively in Southend and Hackney on suspicion of murder.

The 48-year-old woman remains in police custody, while the woman, aged 32 has been bailed to an east London police station later this week.

Enquiries by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8345 3734 or 101 or you can contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4862/17MAR