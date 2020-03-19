Appeal following Dartford Heath robbery

An appeal to identify a man who may have information regarding a robbery in Dartford has been issued by officers. Kent Police was called just after 8.30am on Thursday 19 March 2020 to reports a man had approached a woman who was sitting in her car parked in Heath Lane. The man reportedly opened the car door, threatened the woman with a bladed weapon, before he pulled her from the vehicle. The suspect then drove off in the car which was a grey Volkswagen Golf.

If you recognise the man pictured, or believe you have other information that can help officers with the investigation, please call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 19-0241.