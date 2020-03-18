Special officer receives award for developing lifesaving packs

A Kent Special Constabulary inspector has received a national award for coming up with an innovative idea to help save lives in Kent.

On Wednesday 11 March 2020 Special Inspector Jonathan Townsend received the award from Chief Constable Mike Cunningham, College of Policing Chief Executive at a ceremony held at Durham County Cricket ground.

The award recognises Special Inspector Townsend’s work in promoting, teaching and evolving tactical medicine into operational policing, which includes the development of Emergency Trauma Packs.

The packs contain simple, yet effective, lifesaving equipment such as a tourniquet and advanced bandages and have already been used several times across the county to save lives.

Special Inspector Townsend is a full time doctor who has been volunteering with the Kent Special Constabulary for three years during his spare time. He founded and developed the Emergency Trauma Pack scheme within the force, bringing his professional skills from his job into his role at Kent Police.

His efforts within the force’s Tactical Medicine Unit and Public Order Training Unit initially saw the packs being placed in various public venues and in every police vehicle. Money from the county’s multi-agency Violence Reduction Unit, headed by the Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott, means 500 more are now being distributed across the county.

In addition to the introduction of the Emergency Trauma Pack scheme, Special Inspector Townsend has been instrumental in developing and promoting the medical training of staff within the armed response and public order units.

Special Inspector Townsend said: ‘I am really humbled to have received this award and it highlights all the hard work put in by the Emergency Trauma Pack team.

‘It is a great privilege for me to be supported by the Special Constabulary, where I can combine my skills acquired from my day job with those achieved within the Tactical Medicine Unit.

‘I think it is also reassuring for the public to know that Kent Police will do all it can to minimise the impact of injuries when officers attend incidents.’

Special Constables have all the same powers, uniforms, equipment and training as regular officers but on an unpaid, part-time basis. They go out on patrol, investigate crimes, make arrests and take part in operations, committing at least 16 hours a month to their duties.

Superintendent Jason Wenlock from the Citizens in Policing team at Kent Police said: ‘I am delighted that Special Inspector Townsend’s hard work has been recognised with an award. The trauma packs are a great idea that will really help our officers and members of the public to save a life.’

Congratulating the winners, College of Policing Chief Executive and Chief Constable Mike Cunningham said: ‘It’s a great pleasure to be able to recognise these officers, staff and volunteers, on behalf of their colleagues who nominated and voted for them and who think they deserve special praise.’