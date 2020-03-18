More than 40 bags of litter were collected when local schoolchildren joined forces with road workers carrying out major improvements to junction 10 of the M6.

Some of the volunteers from the M6 Junction 10 scheme, teachers and community officers who cleaned up the play area

Staff from County Bridge Primary School in Walsall invited workers to join their litter pick after members of the Junction 10 project team, who are carrying out a £78 million scheme to replace the busy junction, gave an assembly for pupils.

The new junction will widen the roundabout from two lanes to four and replace the existing bridges over the motorway.

The work is a joint venture between Highways England and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership.

Staff from Highways England, Walsall Council and contractor John Sisk & Son volunteered their own time to work with pupils and staff from the school in Anson Road, Bentley, and members of the local community to clean up the area.

Concentrating on the Anson Road play area and adjacent woodland, the litter-pickers collected a total of 42 bags of rubbish.

Highways England Project Manager David Reed said:

We fully appreciate that road works, though necessary, can be disruptive for local people. We appreciate their patience and are keen to give something back to the community whenever possible.

This team effort was a great way to work with local people to enhance their local environment. Litter is an important issue and we are delighted to have helped clear 42 bags of rubbish from this community play area.

Deputy Leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Adrian Andrew added:

This is a great example of people coming together to make a difference in our communities. I’d like to thank the pupils of my old school, County Bridge Primary and our partners for their time and enthusiasm.

Headteacher Mrs Rabia Patel said:

It was great to bring the whole school community together to tackle the local issues with the litter and to get the serious message across that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep our local environment litter-free.

The pupils and staff worked closely with parents, the local community, fire service, police and Walsall Council. They also invited Highways England and John Sisk, the contractors for the improvement work on the M6 at Junction 10, to come along and support the school in their litter-picking effort.

Hopefully, the messages shared by the children will continue to impact on the local environment and as a result, there will be an increased responsibility in keeping the local area tidier in the future.

Around 200,000 bags of litter are collected from Highways England roads every year. Litter presents a serious safety risk besides being unsightly and a risk to wildlife and the environment.