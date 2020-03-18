Coronavirus Pandemic care home staff show off their dancing skills

A care home in Shawford, Hampshire have shown off their dancing skills and supplies of Toiletries and Sanitizer in a positive light after visitors were stopped and staff have been made as a precaution to wear full protective coveralls and face masks.

Residents and staff can be seen happily dancing to Elvis Presley’s Rock around the Clock whilst holding 4packs of toilet tissues and hand sanitizers. The staff are doing a fantastic job to protect all residents and keep both the residents and staff stocked up with essentials, whilst entertaining them also.

Bracken-lea care home in Shawford, is a specialist residential care home housing 25 residents, and has been given 4 awards for the care provided to residents.

Celebrating St Patrick’s day with the residents the staff were handing out cups of Guinness, as can be seen residents were high spirited and this was not caused by the Alcohol!

Visitors have been stopped from attending the home to prevent the spread of Covis-19, and have been offered alternative options to stay in touch with loved ones, such as using Skype and telephone calls home.

Activity Co-ordinator Stef told us, we have had to make the decision to close the home. The residents all think we all look funny in our temporary uniform and it hasn’t worried them.

Our number 1 priority is the health and safety of our residents as they range from their 70’s to 100 years old.

We have been shared as far as Las Vegas and by having this video done with permission from families to be on social media we wanted to put smiles on peoples faces and that we are working hard to ensure our residents have all the essentials required.

“No shortage for loo rolls here”.

We thank you for all you are doing to protect the vulnerable at this tough time.