A CCTV image of a man has been issued by officers investigating the bulk theft of computer ink cartridges from a supermarket in Maidstone.

Items valued at more than £1,000 were reported stolen from Tesco in Farleigh Hill, Tovil, during separate incidents on Thursday 12 March and Friday 13 March 2020. A man and a woman are thought to have to have been involved in the thefts and it is believed the person pictured may have important information which can assist police with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/47430/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org