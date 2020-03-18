Message from the Leader of the Dover Council

These are unsettling times, but I wanted to reassure you that we are doing everything to maintain the delivery of the Dover District Council services that you rely on.

We have well-rehearsed contingency plans and moved quickly to make sure that our frontline services, such as waste and recycling collections, street cleaning, and housing continue as usual.

Our offices remain open at this time, although we’re not encouraging people to visit in person to help with the current guidelines on social distancing. Remember, you can access the vast majority of council services online at www.dover.gov.uk, where we’ll also be posting regular service updates. You can also telephone us on 01304 821199. Please bear with us as the telephone lines may be busier than usual.

The majority of our back-office staff are now working from home. We had already invested in the technology that allows us to do this with ease. We’ve also introduced measures to protect our front-line staff and contractors. Please respect the social distancing guidelines should you need to interact with our staff whilst they are working.

There may be challenging days ahead, and we will continue to focus all our efforts in helping you through this period. We all need to do our bit, and I am already impressed with the sense of community spirit that is coming to the fore.