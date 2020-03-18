Hermes bring in new measures of leaving Parcels in safe places

The interests of our customers, our people and our communities are at the centre of everything we do and this is particularly important during these challenging times.

With this in mind, we wanted to reach out and reassure you that we are putting in place a number of robust measures designed to make health and safety a top priority whilst still enabling people to send and receive parcels. We understand that deliveries to homes are not only convenient but could also prove to be a lifeline for many people and we take this responsibility extremely seriously.

So, we are making some changes to the way our couriers deliver parcels to offer ‘contact-free delivery’ right to everyone’s doorsteps. These include:

– Asking customers to choose a safe place for deliveries. Anybody due to receive a parcel should visit the tracking section and choose ‘divert’ to select a safe place. This can also be done through our app, within the MyPlaces section.

– If a safe place hasn’t been chosen but there is somewhere safe to deliver the parcel, then couriers will leave it there, even when there is someone in the property. A photo will be taken and this will be included in the delivery notification email.

– For parcels requiring a signature, our couriers can temporarily do this on behalf of the customer to avoid unnecessary contact via hand-held devices. This will only happen when the customer opens the door and gives their name for security reasons. The courier will stay at least two steps away.

– If there is no safe place available, please be assured that we will always attempt delivery 3 times.

Finally, I want to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and patience during these uncertain times. It is down to your continued support that our fantastic parcel people are able to keep deliveries moving across the country. I hope this update will give those of you sending and receiving parcels through our network just ‘one less thing’ to worry about. We will continue to publish updates on our website.