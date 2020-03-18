The A21 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between the B2089 near Vinehall Street and A28 near Baldslow due to serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Southbound (Coast-bound) traffic should follow the hollow black circle diversion symbol. Exit the A21 onto the B2089 Park Lane and continue eastbound until Cripps Corner. Continue on the B2089 towards the junction with the A28 at Broad Oak. Turn westbound and join the A28, travelling towards Hastings. Rejoin the A21 at Ebdens Hill.

Northbound (London-bound) traffic should follow the hollow black square diversion symbol, following the reverse of the above route.

Please allow extra time for your journey if you’re travelling in the area this evening.