Supermarkets across the UK are set to close at midnight to allow staff to safely restock essential items after shelfs have been emptied and staff are being put under too much pressure by customers.

Shoppers have emptied crates before they have even reached the isles, and staff have reported across the stores abuse and rudeness by some members of the public following the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.

Many 24 hour stores will be closing the doors at midnight to allow shelfs to safely be replenished and in some stores extensive cleaning to take place for the protection of workers and the public.

Please check with the stores you are intending to visit to ensure it is not a wasted journey, the numbers to call can often be found on a google search.

Remember to be respectful to staff under pressure and ensure those who actually need the supplies of food and household items are able to get them.