Home » Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab injury in Lewisham
Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab injury on Friendly Street, Lewisham
Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab injury on Friendly Street, Lewisham

Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab injury in Lewisham

18th March 2020
1 Min Read

Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab injury on Friendly Street, Lewisham at around 11.53pm on Saturday, 14 March.

The victim, aged 20, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

He remains in a critical but stable condition.

It is believed the stabbing took place on New Cross Road, SE14.

At this stage there have been no arrests.

Officers from Lewisham investigate. Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information or related footage is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8342/14MARCH.

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures
UK News in Pictures uses cookies: Find out more.