Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab injury in Lewisham

Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab injury on Friendly Street, Lewisham at around 11.53pm on Saturday, 14 March.

The victim, aged 20, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

He remains in a critical but stable condition.

It is believed the stabbing took place on New Cross Road, SE14.

At this stage there have been no arrests.

Officers from Lewisham investigate. Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information or related footage is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8342/14MARCH.