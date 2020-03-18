Havant Borough Council is working hard to keep services available as usual during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly those that support vulnerable people.

The government’s advice on preventing the spread of the virus has meant that many of the council’s day-to-day working practices have had to stop or change.

Councillor Michael Wilson, Leader of Havant Borough Council, said: “This is an unprecedented situation and our priority is and will always be the health and wellbeing of everyone living, working and visiting the borough.

“We are implementing our business continuity plans to ensure our services remain operational and available to serve and support our communities.

“We are finding new, safe ways to continue with our democratic procedures and we are supporting our community groups who are assisting the most vulnerable in our society to ensure they are helped through this crisis safely.

“We will also highlight any changes to services on our other channels including social media and email alerts. Please follow our social media accounts or sign up to the email alerts.