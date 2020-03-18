Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich have named him as 18-year-old Cameron Murfit

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich have named him as 18-year-old Cameron Murfitt.

Police were called at 15:28hrs on Sunday, 15 March to Academy Road, junction with Shooters Hill, Woolwich, to reports of a man with stab injuries.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found Cameron, from Greenwich, in the Woolwich Common area.

Despite the efforts of passers-by, police and paramedics, he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary on Tuesday, 17 March found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the thigh.

Officers from Specialist Crime South are investigating under Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, 16 March.

He has been bailed to return on a date in mid-April.

Whilst inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the incident, we know there was a collision between a white car and a motorbike being ridden by Cameron. As a result, he came off his bike and the suspect exited the vehicle and stabbed him. At this stage officers believe both parties were known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, video or images that could assist police, is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622.

