Aircraft stored at Rochester Airport sold after being part of cocaine importation operation

18th March 2020
A light aircraft seized in a joint NCA and Metropolitan Police investigation into cocaine importation has been sold at a proceeds of crime auction for £29k.

 

Dutch national John Buwalda used the plane to smuggle £2.4m worth of cocaine into the UK and was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2017.

Not only was he jailed, he was also ordered to pay more than £400k based on the fact he owned another plane and had a stake in 16 rental properties in the Netherlands.

 

The funds raised from the sale of the plane will now be returned to the public purse.

