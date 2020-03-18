Aircraft stored at Rochester Airport sold after being part of cocaine importation operation

A light aircraft seized in a joint NCA and Metropolitan Police investigation into cocaine importation has been sold at a proceeds of crime auction for £29k.

Dutch national John Buwalda used the plane to smuggle £2.4m worth of cocaine into the UK and was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2017.

Not only was he jailed, he was also ordered to pay more than £400k based on the fact he owned another plane and had a stake in 16 rental properties in the Netherlands.