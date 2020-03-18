A man has been convicted and jailed after killing his girlfriend Ariola Hoxhaj in a collision

A man has been convicted and jailed for dangerous driving in relation to a road traffic collision in which his girlfriend was killed.

Jordan Moore, 27 , of Dickenson Close N9, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court today, Wednesday, 18 March, to 10 months imprisonment, with a further 10 months to be served on licence upon his release.

He was further disqualified from driving for two years and 10 months, and ordered to sit an extended re-test, and issued with a Deprivation Order for his Mercedes AMG (valued approx. £37,000).

Moore was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Ariola Hoxhaj, a mother of one who was aged 26 and from Enfield, sustained horrific injuries when her car was embedded in a tree.

Police were called at around 11.55pm on Monday, 12 November 2018 to reports of a car in collision with a tree on the south bank carriageway of Great Cambridge Road, Enfield EN1.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade attended and Ariola was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit established that Ariola and Moore had been driving separate white Mercedes vehicles (a A250 hatchback and a CLA45 MG Saloon respectively).

They had both been travelling in convoy well in excess of the 40MPH speed limit towards Carterhatch Lane when.

As they approached the crematorium, Ariola, who was behind, lost control of her vehicle and it became embedded in a tree.

Witnesses described seeing Moore’s vehicle carrying on down the road for a short while, where it was parked as if to conceal it, before he returned to the scene. He initially claimed to police that he did not know who the driver of the other car was.

Fire fighters had to use specialist equipment to remove the car from the tree and free Ariola, so devastating was the scene.

Moore was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination held at Haringey Mortuary in November 2018 gave cause of death as catastrophic injuries.

Moore was charged by postal requisition with causing death by dangerous driving but was found not guilty and convicted of dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Jose Qureshi, of the SCIU, said: “If there is anything I would want someone to take away from this case it is the devastation that can be caused by dangerous driving. A child will grow up without a mother and a man is behind bars thanks to a moment of madness. I urge all drivers to be considerate and careful road users so that other families are spared the misery which Ariola’s have had to bear.”