Two suspected thieves from London have been charged after a shop in Longfield was broken into and cigarettes were reported stolen. Kent Police was called at around 11.45pm on Sunday 15 March 2020 to reports a car had pulled up outside the shop in Station Road before two men forced their way into the premises and left with a bag of cigarettes. Patrols attended the scene and identified a suspect vehicle nearby. The vehicle failed to stop for officers before colliding with a police car.

Gary O’Brian, 26, of London Road, Tooting and Alex Parle, 27, of Adams Garden Estate, Rotherhithe were arrested the same day.

On 17 March, O’Brian was charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking and Parle was charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and being in possession of a knife. Both were remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 17 March.