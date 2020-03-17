Three more shops at the Ashford Designer Outlet have announced they are to close temporarily due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Under Armour, and Timberland have joined Nike in temporarily closing down stores at the outlet in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19. As social distancing is implemented, they realise that there will be no customers in the short term, so have chosen to close their doors.

On the Ashford Designer Outlet website, the Abercrombie & Fitch and Timberland shops now display as “temporarily closed” as opposed to showing normal opening times.

We interviewed some customers after they found the doors closed to their favourite shops. One said “I think it is a sensible approach during this outbreak, but I do feel for the staff who I assume will not be getting paid”.

Another shopper commented “Oh my gawd, how am I going to survive without my favourite Aberfroombie & Ditch clothes and Nike trainers. What am I expected to do with all this spare time on my hands?”.