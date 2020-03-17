Shoplifter barred from Canterbury city centre

A shoplifter has been barred from entering Canterbury city centre after admitting a series of thefts.

Jack Hollier, 21, stole alcohol and other items worth more than £500 in total during offences between December 2019 and March 2020.

He was arrested on Thursday 5 March and admitted six charges at Thanet Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 March.

Hollier, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 28 days for the theft offences and given a Criminal Behaviour Order, which will impose conditions on him following his release.

One of those conditions is that he not enter a set area of Canterbury city centre where he has previously offended.

If he fails to comply with the court order over the next two years, he could be sent back to prison.

PC Richard Blades, of Kent Police’s Victim Based Crime Team, said: ‘Repeat shoplifters like Hollier make life a misery for shop staff in Canterbury.

‘We are pleased he has been taken off the streets temporarily and will not be able to return to the area where he caused such a nuisance.’