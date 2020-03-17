Drunk Met Police who crashed and was verbally abusive is sacked

A hearing has determined that a former police constable’s actions constituted gross misconduct.

Former PC Iain Simons, who was attached to the North East BCU, breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.

This followed an incident on 13 October 2017 while PC Simons was off duty – he drove his car in a private car park and collided with another vehicle causing damage. It was also reported he was verbally abusive and disrespectful to police officers who attended the incident.

The decision by the Chair and Panel found that had Iain Simons still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed. He had resigned from the Metropolitan Police on 29 November 2019.

The hearing concluded on Tuesday, 17 March.