Paul Pomroy,  CEO, McDonald’s UK and Ireland speaks about COVID-19

‘Given the unprecedented situation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), I wanted to update you on the steps we are taking to keep our restaurants clean and safe for you and our people.’

We are continuing to follow official guidance from the government and health authorities. The wellbeing of our customers, employees and suppliers is of the greatest importance to us and we will continue to ensure our policies and procedures reflect the best available information from those authorities.

Keeping our restaurants clean and safe

We remain committed to the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness and have strengthened our detailed procedures in this area to minimise the spread of COVID-19. These include:

Sanitising tables, high chairs, self-order screens, tablets and table service locators more frequently throughout the day;

Cleaning contact points such as door handles, card readers, taps and hand rails even more regularly with disinfectants;

Reminding all employees of the importance of thorough and frequent hand-washing.

Continuing to serve our customers, employees and local communities

Across the UK, communities are facing unprecedented disruption and uncertainty, in particular around the availability of goods and services. We are committed to remaining open for everyone for as long as it is safe to do so.

Our restaurants and Drive Thrus remain open as usual and we have taken a number of additional steps to ensure that you can continue to enjoy our food and our employees continue to feel safe and looked after at work:

We are continuing to offer McDelivery where available and we are working closely with our delivery partners to ensure couriers and our restaurant teams minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the procedures they follow, including leaving food deliveries on door steps when requested;

While we are cleaning our restaurants even more regularly, our My McDonald’s App is also available in the vast majority of restaurants and offers you access to mobile ordering and table service from your mobile device.

Keeping you informed

We will continue to keep you updated through email, our social media accounts and website. We will ensure our restaurant locator reflects the best available information relating to any necessary closures or changes to services.