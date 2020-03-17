UK coronavirus death toll hits 71 in the UK

The death toll from coronavirus in the UK has hit 71.

Public Health England have said 67 people in England have now died from the virus a further 14 passed away as a result to the virus overnight.

A statement from NHS England said: “A further 14 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 67.

50,442 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the UK, 48,492 of which came back negative.

It’s thought that 55,000 people in the UK could have the coronavirus, the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said.