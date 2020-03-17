UK award winning travel operators in the United Kingdom, Southall Travel leave thousands stranded aboard

One of the UK leading travel operators in the United Kingdom, Southall Travel has left thousands of people stranded aboard offering them no support claiming that they have no obligation to assist in repatriation back to the UK. and there were not aware of the COVID 19 outbreak.

The money grabbing directors despite a near worldwide travel ban are still trying from the india based call centre trying to sell holiday flights and other travel deals.

A number of stranded couples have reached out to the company to be told it’s not our problem.

Despite many of the flights and flight-inclusive holidays being financially protected by the ATOL scheme.

Southall Travel’s parent company, Onkar International, made £14.8m profit on £283.3m of sales

This evening we are naming and shaming the directors

Mr Kuljit Rana Director

Mr Surinder Singh Takhar

MS DONNA BAHIA Director

MR KULJINDER SINGH BAHIA

Who have refused to assist customers with flight transfers or any assistance despite the Government advising travel companies they have a legal responsibility.

These scumbags have have thrown their customers to the dogs!