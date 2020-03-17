Two teenage brothers have appeared in court after a loaded firearm was found at their home address.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old, from Ilford, appeared in custody at Barkingside Youth Court today (Tuesday 17 March), charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property, and possession of cannabis.

They were remanded in custody to reappear at the same court on Wednesday, 18 March.

On 16 March officers from the Met’s Viper team – the Met response to firearm related crime – executed a search warrant at the defendants’ address in connection with an ongoing investigation.

At the property officers found a loaded revolver pistol, a ball bearing gun, a quantity of ammunition, a quantity of crack cocaine and £4,500 in cash.

The pair were arrested, taken into custody at an east London police station and subsequently charged as above.