Two charged with Murder of Ashford Man after fatal stabbing

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Ashford have charged two people.

On Saturday 14 March 2020, shortly before 12.30pm, police were called to a report of an assault in Brookfield Road where a 19-year-old man was found with injuries consistent with stab wounds and died at the scene.

A murder investigation is being carried out by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate who arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Charged

The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised a charge of murder against a 17-year-old boy from Ashford. A second boy, aged 17, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both teenagers have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 17 March 2020.

Detectives continue to carry out a number of enquiries in the local area and have seized four knives, which they believe may be connected to the murder.

Previous arrests

A 24-year-old man from Ashford, who was arrested on Saturday 14 March, remains on police bail until Monday 23 March. A 19-year-old man, also from Ashford, was arrested on Sunday 16 March and has been released on bail until Tuesday 7 April.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for people to come forward, who were in the area of Brookfield Road, near Clockhouse shortly before or after 12.27pm on Saturday 14 March. Motorists or cyclists are also asked to submit their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 14-651 or visit the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site at https://mipp.police.uk/.