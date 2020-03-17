We first approached the Met Police and spokesman Callum Jones said that Officers were concerned for a concern for welfare.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Hillingdon.

Officers were called to the A40 east near Swakeleys roundabout at 4.20am on Tuesday, 17 March to reports of a body in the road.

Police attended. The body of a man was found in the carriageway.

Inquiries continue to identify the deceased – believed to be aged in his twenties – and trace relevant next of kin.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton are investigating and working to establish the circumstances of the incident; but at this stage believe the man was in collision with a lorry.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. They were not arrested.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dash-cam footage which could assist police is asked to contact Alperton Traffic Garage on 020 8246 9820.