Low life scum target Pensioner in Corona testing scam

An 83 year old woman has been the victim of a scam in Lewisham we can reveal

A person knocked on her door saying they are from the health authorities and carrying mandatory testing for Coronavirus in the Lewisham Blackheath area of London.

Please warn your elderly friends, neighbours and family that criminals will try anything to get into their houses to rob them

Make sure they don’t let anyone in and to call you or family members. There is no mass testing of our elderly anywhere

The Met Police have been approached for comment