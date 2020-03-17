Folkestone man has been jailed for over six years after stabbing a taxi driver in an unprovoked attack.

Amir Sharifrazy carried out the assault during the evening of Friday 5 July 2019 in Guildhall Street, Folkestone.

Having already shouted at the taxi driver for pulling over in the road to pick up a fare, Sharifrazy fetched a knife from his home nearby and although the victim had locked the car doors and closed the windows, he was able to punch a window with such force that it opened.

Sharifrazy lunged through the car window, stabbing the driver in the chest who managed to close the car window to prevent further attacks.

The 51-year-old waved his knife around, kicked the car and shouted at his victim to get out, before returning home.

Officers were called to the scene, where they found Sharifrazy still at home and he was arrested for the attack.

The victim required hospital treatment for his injury.

A police investigation found that Sharifrazy had approached the taxi driver twice before, on 26 June, where during the first meeting he had taken photos of the car and told his victim he would soon be famous. Later the same day he saw him again and shouted abuse at the driver.

At Canterbury Crown Court, Sharifrazy, of Guildhall Street, Folkestone, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, possession of a knife and criminal damage.

He was sentenced on 12 March 2020 to six-and-a-half years in prison and must spend an additional three years on licence upon release.

Detective Sergeant Robert Goodban said: ‘It was an extraordinary and serious assault by Sharifrazy against someone who had done nothing to provoke that response. During the night of the attack and the previous confrontations by Sharifrazy, the victim had simply been trying to work.

‘It would have been an understandably frightening incident for the victim and I hope the court result provides him with reassurance that Sharifrazy is no longer able to threaten and hurt him or anyone else.’