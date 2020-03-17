Fatality at Bushey station after person is hit by a train

A person has died after they were hit by a train at Bushey station in Hertfordshire this afternoon

Police and other emergency services have been called following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

The person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

There death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train .

“All lines are currently blocked.” West London Line are suspended or terminating at Shepherds Bush