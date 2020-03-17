An 18-year-old stabbed to death on Academy Road Sunday afternoon is being named locally as Cameron Murfitt

An 18-year-old stabbed to death on Academy Road on Sunday afternoon is being named locally as Cameron Murfitt

It’s believed targeted attack by someone who knew him, a car driver crashed into Cameron on his motorbike.

The car driver then got out and stabbed him.

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Greenwich have made an arrest.

Police were called at 3.28pm on Sunday 15 March to Academy Road, junction with Shooters Hill, Woolwich, to reports of a man with stab injuries.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found the 18-year-old victim in the Woolwich Common area.

Despite the efforts of passers-by, police and paramedics, the man died at the scene.

Next of kin have been identified, however we await formal identification.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held at Greenwich Mortuary on Tuesday 17 March.

Officers from Specialist Crime South are investigating under DCI Richard Leonard.

This afternoon, Monday 16 March, officers arrested an 18-year-old man in the Thamesmead area on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody at a south London police station where he remains.

Whilst inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the incident, we know there was a collision between a white car and a motorbike being ridden by the victim. As a result, the victim came off his bike and the suspect exited the vehicle and stabbed him. At this stage officers believe both parties were known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information, video or images that could assist police, is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622.