All 531 Carphone warehouse stores to close with 2,900 jobs at risk

Shocking news that all 531 Carphone warehouse stores are set to close with 2,900 jobs at risk

Carphone Warehouse stores that are standalone are affected seeing the loss of many job as the model changes to selling in Dixon and Carphone warehouse stores. The closures will come into effect from the 3rd of April 2020

“Dixons Carphone will go well beyond legal obligations in financial and other support for all affected colleagues,” A spokesman said.

“There’s never an easy time for an announcement like this, but the turbulent times ahead only underline the importance of acting now, to ensure a business fit for the future.”

Chief executive Alex Baldock said: “Customers are changing how they buy technology, and Dixons Carphone must change with them. We’re underway with a fundamental transformation to do so.

“It’s a tough decision but an essential part of that, the next step in making our UK Mobile business a success for customers, colleagues and other shareholders.”