Acid Attack Victims in  #Richmond released from Hospital as attacker is remanded

17th March 2020
A man has arrested  after Police were called to Manor Road, Richmond at around 4.42pm on Sunday, 13 March, to reports of a group fighting. Two men in their twenties and a teenage boy were believed to have been attacked with a suspected corrosive substance in an Acid Attack in  #Richmond.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged. A 16 year-old boy has been charged with three counts of ABH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon. He  has been remanded in custody  after appearing  at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

