A man who repeatedly raped and seriously assaulted a woman over several months has been jailed.

Ian David Vacciana, 57, of Newham, was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 16 March.

He was found guilty at the same court on 6 February of two counts of grievous bodily harm [GBH] with intent, rape, attempted rape and assault by beating.

The court head the first incident happened in February 2018 in Newham when he attempted to rape the female victim.

Between the summer of 2018 and spring 2019, Vacciana then subjected the victim to two serious assaults. In July he raped her, assaulting her again the following day.

Vacciana was arrested on 24 July 2019 and tried to claim the victim had caused the injuries herself.

He was charged on 26 July.

Detectives from the North East Area’s Safeguarding team led the investigation.

Detective Constable Sally Ogden, the investigating officer, said: “Vacciana is a violent, dangerous, individual who put the victim through an absolutely terrible ordeal. He has continued to deny the vile things he did to her. I’m pleased that the jury agreed with the overwhelming evidence we built against him and chose to convict him.

“I’d like to praise the victim for her courage in contacting the police and for supporting our investigation throughout. Her actions have helped to put a dangerous man behind bars where he is unable to cause harm to anyone else. I hope the victim’s bravery inspires other victims of violence and sexual abuse to come forward. Contacting the police can be an extremely daunting thing to do, but rest assured, you will be provided with support and compassion.”