A man in his 50s has been stabbed in #Hendon, north-west London.

Met Police have said they were called at 6:55pm to West Avenue, #NW4.

The victims condition is not yet known.

One man has been arrested.

Elsewhere in London a 15 year old boy was slashed with a knife at around 1:00pm in #Tottenham Cemetery, N17.

Then at approx 6:45pm a man in his 30s was stabbed in #ShepherdsBush Green, W12.

Both victims are said to be in a non life threatening condition.