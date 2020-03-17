A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Damani Mauge in Croydon.

The teenager, from Mitcham, was arrested on Sunday, 15 March.

He has also been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on 17 March

Damani, 17, was found with fatal stab wounds after police were called at 20:30hrs on 8 March to a 130 bus in Whitehorse Lane, SE25.

A post mortem took place on Tuesday, 10 March. The cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.