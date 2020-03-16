Search on for Carl McWilliams, missing from Goddards Green

Police are searching for Carl McWilliams, who is missing from his place of residence in Goddards Green.

The 42-year-old was last seen on Friday morning (13 March) and his disappearance is out of character. He is known to have links to Southampton in Hampshire.

He is described as white, about 5’6”, of slim build, with cropped hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat, white T-shirt, black joggers and black trainers.

Anyone who sees Carl or knows where he could be is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1125 of 13/03.