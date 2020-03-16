Close to 250 cannabis plants have been seized from an address in Strood.

The cultivation was uncovered by Kent Police officers at an address in Glanville Road during the early hours of Tuesday 10 March after they were initially called to a suspected burglary at the property.

On arrival officers found the front door partially open and, although no evidence of a burglary was uncovered, 247 plants were found across several rooms.

Electricity had also been abstracted and an electrician attended the house to make the scene safe.

At present no arrests have been made and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/44648/20.