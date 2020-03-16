Homicide detectives have arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Damani Mauge in Croydon.

A 17-year-old man from Mitcham was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, 15 March.

He remains in police custody; enquiries continue.

Police were called at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday, 8 March to reports of a stabbing on a 130 bus in Whitehorse Lane, SE25.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

Damani Mauge, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.07pm

Next of kin are aware and being supported by specially trained officers.

A post mortem took place on Tuesday, 10 March. The cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

At this early stage, it is believed the victim was involved in an altercation on a bus prior to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6512/8Mar.