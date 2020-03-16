Murder investigation launched in Woolwich

Murder investigation is underway in #Woolwich

Police were called at 3.28pm on Sunday to Academy Road, junction with Shooters Hill, Woolwich, to reports of a man with stab injuries.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found the victim, believed to be aged 18, in the Woolwich Common area.

Despite the efforts of passers-by, police and paramedics, the man died at the scene.

Police believe they know the identity of the deceased and have informed next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The Specialist Crime Command have been informed and urgent enquiries are underway to establish what happened.

A crime scene and road closures are in place.