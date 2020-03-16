Little Sunbeams Nursery closed after threat made against the school in Portsmouth

Mayfield School and Little Sunbeams Nursery will be closed on Monday 16th March due to a threat against the school.

An email was received by the school explaining that a device has been placed on the school site. Over the course of the weekend, the Police have been working with the school to respond to this threat and the decision has been taken to close the school on Monday 16th March to allow the Police to finalise their investigation of the school premises.

It’s anticipate that the school will reopen on Tuesday 17th March at the normal times. This will be confirmed by the school once we have liaised with the Police.

Headteacher, David Jeapes said “The safety of our pupils and staff is our number one priority and therefore we will not open until such time that the Police have advised us that the threat against our school has been dealt with.”