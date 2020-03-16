Evacuation flights from Cuba are being planned for passengers aboard the Braemar cruise ship in co-ordination with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said:

We are working around the clock to arrange evacuation flights from Cuba to the UK as soon as possible for passengers on the Braemar cruise ship.

The evacuation is being co-ordinated with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines and we advise that all passengers follow their instructions.

We continue to update British passengers as the plans progress