Home » Evacuation flights from Cuba are being planned for passengers aboard the Braemar cruise ship in co-ordination with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines
16th March 2020
1 Min Read

Evacuation flights from Cuba are being planned for passengers aboard the Braemar cruise ship in co-ordination with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said:

We are working around the clock to arrange evacuation flights from Cuba to the UK as soon as possible for passengers on the Braemar cruise ship.

The evacuation is being co-ordinated with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines and we advise that all passengers follow their instructions.

We continue to update British passengers as the plans progress

