Double murder investigation launched in Birmingham

West mildlands police launched a double murder enquiry after two women were stabbed earlier today (Monday 16 March).

We were called to a house in Belle Walk, Birmingham at around 11am.

A woman, aged 43, was found with stab injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A second woman, aged 52, was found at a house next door with serious injuries and despite the best efforts of medical staff died shortly after.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A spokesman for West Midland Ambulance service said: We can confirm that it was called by the police to reports of a stabbing an address in Belle Walk, Moseley, at 11.05am this morning (Monday).

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a critical care car with an advanced paramedic on board and the West Midlands CARE Team medics were sent to the scene.

“On arrival crews found one woman who was sadly confirmed deceased on scene. A second woman sustained serious injuries and was in a critical condition. She was given advanced life support before being taken by land ambulance on blue lights to hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed dead at hospital a short time later.”