Coastguard teams and Search Helicopter tasked to search for Missing persons in Hasting

A major search operation has been taking place overnight in Hastings.

Search teams from the UK coastguard were called to assist Sussex Police to search for a missing person in the early hours of Monday morning.

Given the size of the area needed to be searched assistance was called from Coastguard teams from Bexhill and Rye Bay. The Coastguard rescue helicopter Rescue 175 was also called in to support the teams.

Despite a thorough search of Hastings seafront and surrounding areas nothing untoward found.

Search teams were stood down just after 5.30am on Monday.