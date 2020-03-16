A sex offender who abused a child in Chatham has been sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment. Glenn Colombier, of Rainham Way, Bow, east London, initially denied the charge of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13.

The 26-year-old later admitted the offence which took place between March and April 2018 and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 16 March 2020.

Whilst under investigation, Columbier sent threatening texts and made aggressive and racially abusive phone calls to a police officer and social worker who were involved in the case.

At the same court, he pleaded guilty to charges of sending malicious and racist messages. Colombier will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Officer in charge of the case, PC James Finch of the Medway Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Colombier is a vile character and his disgusting behaviour has rightly put him behind bars.

I applaud the victim for their bravery in reporting this abuse and helping to bring Colombier to justice.

We have a dedicated team of specialist officers who treat this kind sexual assault with the utmost sensitivity and who relentlessly pursue sexual predators. I hope this result gives other victims the confidence to come forward.’