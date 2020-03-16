A man has been charged with the murder of his mother in Southwark.

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 6.30am on Sunday, 8 March to a residential address in Blakes Road, SE15 after Vanita Nowell, aged 68, was found unresponsive.

Officers attended and Vanita was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a post-mortem examination on Friday, 13 March her death was deemed suspicious. Cause of death was given as head injuries and respiratory failure.

Andrew Shepherd, 47 of Blakes Road, SE15, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

Shepherd was charged with murder on Sunday, 15 March and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 16 March.