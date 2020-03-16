A fourth man has been arrested by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate as part of a murder investigation in Ashford.

Police were called to a report of an assault in Brookfield Road, Ashford shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday 14 March 2020 where a 19-year-old man was found with injuries consistent with stab wounds and died at the scene.

Detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries in the local area and have seized four knives, which they believe may be connected to this incident.

On Sunday 16 March a 19-year-old man from Ashford was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A 24-year-old man from Ashford, who was arrested on Saturday 14 March, has been released on police bail until Monday 23 March.

Two 17-year-old boys from Ashford, who were also arrested, remain in police custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for people to come forward, who were in the area of Brookfield Road, near Clockhouse shortly before or after 12.27pm on Saturday 14 March. Motorists or cyclists are also asked to submit their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 14-651 or visit the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site at https://mipp.police.uk/.