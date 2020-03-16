40 fatalities now recorded across Britain Coronavirus UK

Number of people in Britain with coronavirus jumps by 171 to 1,543 as Wales announces its first death with 40 fatalities now recorded across Britain

Another 171 UK coronavirus patients were announced today, taking Britain’s infection toll to 1,543 as the crisis that has left millions gripped with fear continues to deepen. Wales also confirmed a 68-year-old man in Wrexham has become its first coronavirus death, meaning the deadly infection has now claimed at least 40 lives in the UK. Officials are expected to announce more deaths this afternoon. Britain’s true coronavirus crisis is now being masked because authorities are no longer testing everyone who may have the life-threatening disease, a decision that prompted the wrath of the World Health Organization. Instead, officials are restricting tests to patients who are seriously ill or are already in hospital, meaning the daily updates are only a fraction of the actual scale of the UK’s worsening outbreak.